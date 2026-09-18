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Meghna Gulzar reveals why she chose Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Daayra: 'Did not want to...'

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Meghna Gulzar reveals why she chose Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Daayra: 'Did not want to...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra has clashed at the box office with Vibe, which is headlined and helmed by Kunal Kemmu.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Meghna Gulzar reveals why she chose Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Daayra: 'Did not want to...'
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meghna Gulzar, Kareena Kapoor Khan promote Daayra in Delhi
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Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, Meghna Gulzar's Daayra released in theatres this Friday on September 18. The film is set in the aftermath of a gruesome gangrape and murder case that sparks widespread outrage and sets a series of events and two investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers -- DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena) and DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj) find themselves on opposing sides of a case, navigating the same system with contrasting approaches to duty and justice.

Why Meghna Gulzar chose Kareena Kapoor Khan for Daayra?

For Daayra, Meghna said she chose Kareena to play DCP Ajooni as she wanted to break the conventional image of female cops in Hindi cinema. "So I wanted to interpret a journey of a female police officer a little differently from the way we have seen female police officers in our films. And because Kaveena had such an opposite perception, that this is the kind of person she is -- Bubbly, energetic and always comic and hyperactive. I really thought that it would be a refreshing take to have her perform a character as centered and as unreadable as Ajooni is," she said at the film's press conference in Delhi.

Why Meghna Gulzar chose Prithviraj Sukumaran for Daayra?

Gulzar added that she chose Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman because she did not want the film to be tied to a particular region or language. "Daayra is set in a fictional state in India rather than a specific city or state as the incidents explored in the film could happen anywhere in the country. I did not want to have a regional or a geographic identity to the film because these are incidents which happen everywhere across the country. So I wanted an actor who is not from Hindi cinema and from one of the South Indian industries. And the first name that came to my mind was Prithviraj because I admired him as an actor and I really wanted to work with him. And again, it is my good fortune that I went to him and he loved the story, he loved the film and he agreed to do the part," she added.

Daayra vs Vibe box office clash

Apart from Kareena and Prithviraj, Daayra also stars Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Upendra Chauhan, Biswapati Sarkar, and Pragati Mishra in pivotal roles. The Meghna Gulzar film has clashed at the box office with Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer spy comedy Vibe, which has also been helmed by Kemmu. Both movies have taken low start at the box office and will need to depend on strong word-of-mouth to carry their momentum in the first weekend.

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