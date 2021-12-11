Megastar Amitabh Bachchan calls Virat Kohli 'the mightiest', find out why

It's no secret that Virat Kohli is one of the most popular and most followed celebrities in India and on social media. The star cricketer who enjoys a massive fan following of over 172 million on Instagram, charges a bomb for sponsored posts on the photo-sharing platform and is the highest-paid Indian celebrity on the social media platform, as per Hopper Instagram Rich List. To give you a little more perspective as to how big a star Virat Kohli is, social media per se, well, no other celebrity has touched the 100 million mark except him. So, yeah, you can go on and say that Virat is not just ruling hearts on the field but on social media too.

Pointing at Virat's social media magnanimity, referring to his enormous following, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote down a few words on Instagram, Friday night.

Alongside a photo of himself in a tuxedo, the 79-year-old legendary star pointed out that he barely has 29 million Instagram followers in comparison to Virat whose following stands at 160 million and counting.

"she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma , me at barely 29 m , tux and all notwithstanding !!!" read Amitabh Bachchan's post.

Take a look here:

After Virat, the only other Indian to have featured on the Hopper Instagram Rich List 2021 is actress Priyanka Chopra. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo had topped the list with almost 296 million followers.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar who was last seen in 'Chehre' and has a few films such as "Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'The Intern', 'Runway 34, 'Project-K' among others in the pipeline.