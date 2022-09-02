Mega Blockbuster: Deepika Padukone joins Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, first look baffles netizens

Mega Blockbuster

After Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Rohit Sharma, and Sourav Ganguly, Deepika Padukone has also joined the cast of Mega Blockbuster. The actress shared her first look poster on her Instagram, and it left her fans puzzled.

Deepika looks charming in a pink salwar kameez, and posted the photo with the caption, "Suprise."

Let's check out her look

As soon as Padukone shared the look, a certain section of netizens called it a brand endorsement. While another section of netizens called Mega Blockbuster an ensemble entertainer film. A user wrote, "Biggest hit of the year." Another user wrote, "U shot for a movie and we didn't even knew." A netizen added, "OMG OMG can't wait for the surprise." Another netizen added, "WHAT IS THIS WHAT IS HAPPENING."

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma apparently announced the release of his new flick on social media. The project is called Mega Blockbuster, and it will also star current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Taking to his official Instagram handle Rohit Sharma put up a post that he captioned, 'A debut of a kind.' Soon after, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also put up a post of the same project, captioning it, The new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon!

Mega Blockbuster is the name of an upcoming project featuring comedy king Kapil Sharma Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, actors Trisha Krishnan and Karthi and its trailer is set to be released on September 4. However, there was no official news regarding what exactly is the trailer all about.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan. Rashmika impressed the masses with her performance in Sita Ramam. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in Nandita Das' Swigato.