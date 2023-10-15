Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

There have been reports and comparisons that the upcoming film Yaariyan 2 is remake of the 2014 Malayalam hit Bangalore Days. Here's what Meezaan Jafri has to say about such claims.

The coming-of-age romantic drama Yaariyan 2 focuses on friendship between three cousins, played by Meezaan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl V Puri. Apart from their interpersonal bonding, the film also delves into their romantic lives. Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Prakash Varrier also play pivotal roles in the film.

Since the trailer for Yaariyan 2 was released last month, there have been reports and comparions that the upcoming Bollywood film is the remake of the 2014 Malayalam hit Bangalore Days. Released in 2014, the film featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Nivin Pauly as the three cousins and their romantic interests were played by Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, and Isha Talwar.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Meezaan denied such claims and said that Yaariyan 2 is not a remake of Bangalore Days. He said, "Yaariyan 2 is just loosely inspired by just the theme of the cousins in Bangalore Days. If you will see the film, you will know that it's completely different. The scenes are completely different, the approach is very different. I don't know how many years ago that film came so today's times are very different and hence, the approach taken is vey different."

Bangalore Days has been remade in Tamil cinema as the 2016 drama Bangalore Naatkal, which featured Bobby Simha, Arya, and Sri Divya as the three cousins, and Rana Daggubati, Parvathy (reprising her role from the original), Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, and Raai Laxmi making up the ensemble cast.

Coming back to Yaariyan 2, the film is set to release in the theatres on October 20 and will clash at the box office with the dystopian action thriller Ganapath, featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles. While the romantic drama is directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru, the latter is directed by Vikas Bahl.



READ | Meezaan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive