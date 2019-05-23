Headlines

Bollywood

Meezaan and Sharmin Segal: The most promising young stars on the block

The love story, directed by Mangesh Hadawale, has received an overwhelming response as its trailer went on to cross the 10 million mark on YouTube, less than 48 hours from its official launch

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

After playing an instrumental role in the careers of some of the biggest stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now launching Meezaan, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sharmin Segal, his niece and granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Mohan Segal, with Malaal.

The love story, directed by Mangesh Hadawale, has received an overwhelming response as its trailer went on to cross the 10 million mark on YouTube, less than 48 hours from its official launch. Its popularity speaks volumes about the anticipation surrounding promising future stars — Meezaan and Sharmin —who chose to stay away from the limelight and instead, spent two years preparing for their big debut. The results are for all to see, as the new-age millennials have created quite a stir in the industry. 

Comments trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Both of them look extremely promising. Despite this being their first film, they seem confident and well prepared. Bhansali has a keen eye for talent. He launched Ranbir and Sonam and also gave Ranveer and Deepika some of their biggest hits. So, with Meezaan and Sharmin, one has high expectations.”

Adds trade guru, Vajir Singh, “There was a lot of curiosity and intrigue surrounding these young actors as they weren’t exposed so far at public events or social media. It’s a welcome change to see them focus on bettering their craft and wanting audiences to appreciate them for their work. SLB has personally groomed them and we all know the kind of perfectionist he is. So, Meezaan and Sharmin have a bright future ahead.”

Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. 

