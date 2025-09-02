Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet actress who was abused, stayed 12 years with unfaithful husband, was left with no money, struggled with odd jobs to raise her sons; is now...

Born in 1951 in Bombay to a Muslim father and a Hindu mother, this actress' parents divorced when she was 13.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 12:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Zeenat Aman, one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and bold stars of the 70s and 80s, lived a life as dramatic off-screen as it was on-screen. Known for breaking stereotypes with films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, she became a style icon and paved the way for stronger roles for women in Hindi cinema. But behind the fame, her personal journey was marked by pain, betrayal, and struggle.

Born in 1951 in Bombay to a Muslim father and Hindu mother, Zeenat’s parents divorced when she was 13. After studying in Los Angeles, she returned to India and won Miss Asia Pacific in 1970 — the first Indian to do so — which opened the doors to Bollywood. Her role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna made her an overnight star.

However, her personal life turned turbulent. In 1978, she married actor Sanjay Khan, despite him already having a family. The relationship was abusive, and a violent incident reportedly left her with a damaged eye. Their marriage ended within a year.

In 1985, Zeenat married actor Mazhar Khan. She soon discovered his infidelity but stayed for 12 years for the sake of their two sons. During their marriage, she cared for him through a long illness, learning medical procedures at home. But after he recovered, his addiction to prescription drugs became the final breaking point. She left the marriage, only to be denied any inheritance after his death.

With no financial support and two young children to raise, Zeenat took whatever work she could find — from small-town events and low-budget shows to teaching etiquette and writing advice columns. She stayed strong through years of hardship, determined to provide for her sons.

Today, Zeenat has made a remarkable comeback. Her Instagram posts, filled with candid stories and life lessons, have made her popular with a whole new generation. She is back in films and will soon be seen in Bun Tikki alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.

