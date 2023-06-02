Meet Zaheer Iqbal, the boyfriend of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, his net worth is...

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 36th birthday on June 2, today, and on her special day, she was wished lovingly by none other than her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Rumours are rife that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are dating each other for quite a few years now.

With his Instagram post on Friday, Zaheer Iqbal seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha and said 'I love you' to her by sharing a bunch of photos of them.

He wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna

Neways….You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

Here are the viral photos

For those who are unaware, Zaheer Iqbal is an Indian actor who made his debut with the film Notebook. Zaheer Iqbal, also known as Zaheer Ratnasi, was born into a rich family of jewelers. Zaheer Iqbal's father Iqbal Ratansi is close friends with Salman Khan. His older sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a well-known celebrity stylist and is also known as the personal stylist of Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has one younger brother MD Ladha who is a graduate of Auckland University of Technology in computer science and information.

Zaheer Iqbal initially joined his family business and was later approached by Salman Khan to try for films. Zaheer Iqbal was the assistant director of Salman Khan's film Jai Ho in 2014. Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in 2019. The movie was produced by Salman Khan Films.

Zaheer Iqbal has been earning quite well from commercials, films, and brand endorsements. As per various media sources, his net worth stands at around Rs. 1-2 Crores in 2022 excluding his family share.