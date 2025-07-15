Meet Yogita Bihani, girlfriend of Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, starred in Rs 300 crore film, Salman Khan kissed her in...

Here's everything you need to know about Yogita Bihani, who is dating Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi. The couple met on the sets of Chhoti Baatein, Aaryamann's music video that starred Yogita.

Archana Puran Singh's family, including his husband Parmeet Sethi and two sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, have been grabbing headlines after the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress started her own vlog on YouTube, where she shares the hilarious antics of the Sethi family. Now, just a week ago, Aaryamann has also launched his own YouTube channel, where he is aiming to upload one vlog daily for the next 30 days until the release of his new song. On Monday, July 14, Aaryamann revealed that he is dating actress Yogita Bihani on his vlog, in which he documented his surprise visit to his girlfriend in Hyderabad.



Yogita Bihani TV debut and Bollywood debut



Yogita Bihani appeared in the promo of Salman Khan's reality show 10 Ka Dum in 2018, in which the Sultan actor was seen kissing her on her cheeks. The promo instantly went viral on the internet and caught the attention of Ekta Kapoor, who launched Yogita as the leading lady opposite Karan Kundrra in her romantic drama Dil Hi Toh Hai. After playing Dr. Palak Sharma Noon in the Sony TV show for two years, Yogita made her Bollywood debut in the 2020 Netflix film AK vs AK, that starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.



Yogita Bihani in Vikram Vedha and The Kerala Story



In 2022, she was seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha, in which she played the girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan's younger brother Rohit Saraf. Yogita's biggest hit came in 2023 when she played a pivotal role in Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, that grossed Rs 302 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in India with a female lead.



Yogita Bihani on dating Aaryamann Sethi



Confirming her relationship with Aaryamann, Yogita told Hindustan Times, "Yes, we are dating. I wasn’t expecting it to come out in the open so soon. It was a surprise for me too, as Aaryamann came to me a day earlier than our initial plan. On top of that, I didn’t even know he was announcing our relationship. We are in the early stages, and both want to enjoy this phase together." The couple met on the sets of Chhoti Baatein, Aaryamann's music video that starred Yogita.



