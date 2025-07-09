Meet Yogesh Bhateja, celebrity fitness coach who made Kapil Sharma lose weight by 21-21-21 rule, has also worked with Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia

Yogesh Bhateja's 21-21-21 formula to lose weight includes 21 days of movement, 21 days of smart diet tweaks and 21 days of mindfulness. Here's everything you need to know about them.

The celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja has revealed that he made Kapil Sharma lose weight by following the 21-21-21 rule, that involves involves 21 days of movement, 21 days of smart diet tweaks and 21 days of mindfulness. Yogesh has previously helped transformed Kangana Ranaut, when she gained and lost 20 kgs within 6 months while she was playing the late actress-politician Jayalalithaa in the 2021 biographical film Thalaivii. The fitness trainer has also been working with Sonu Sood and Tamannaah Bhatia for the past few years.

Talking about his 21-21-21 plan, Yogesh told Indian Express Screen, "It is a graded plan that not only transitions you to an improved lifestyle but makes it a new normal in your life. For the first three weeks, I focus on what the subjects do to move their body. This could be walking, range of motion exercises, stretching, old-school PT exercises, stretches, jumping jacks, even housework. I just make them focus on their intensity, frequency, efficiency and repetitions. At this stage, there’s no need to skip your favourite foods or give up habits like smoking but to get you into a fitness rhythm that’s both doable and enjoyable."

He further added, "The next 21 days are about diet tweaks, which are easier to keep to because your body has now settled into a rhythm of exercise. You don’t want to ruin the little gains made. My diet stays close to what the person eats in a day and relies on smart substitutions. I just shuffle a few things around. So wheat roti becomes ragi roti. I ask people to drink milk in the morning instead of bedtime to reduce acidity. I set the time and portion for which sweets or snacks they can have rather than cutting them out completely."

"Now that 42 days of exercising and eating right have been normalised, the final step involves the last 21 days, which is focussed on eliminating dependencies like caffeine, alcohol and nicotine. By now your body and gut are feeling better, it becomes easier for you to give up addictions. The idea is to give up anything that’s not working for your body but is just giving you emotional support. After 63 days, all your parameters would have improved by 35 per cent. The graded plan is similar to acclimatising your body to a new routine", Yogesh concluded.

Yogesh is also quite active on Instagram as he keeps sharing photos and videos of his fitness routine on the Meta-owned platform. He has more than 1,20,000 followers and his Instagram bio reads, "Transformed 7800+ lives."

READ | This superstar went into depression after his last film flopped, attempted suicide twice, was found dead at 39 due to...