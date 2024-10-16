This actress became a star in her debut film, but sadly she quit Bollywood in 11 years and disappeared for decades.

The actress who was discovered by Raj Kapoor, but quit Bollywood in 11 years

Stardom is subjective. A few actors gained it from their debut films, while a few others strive for years to taste it. However, today we will discuss an actress who became a star from her debut film, but she couldn't maintain stardom. Within 11 years of debut, she quit Bollywood and bid goodbye to the glamour world. She was discovered by Raj Kapoor, and her biggest hit was the movie directed by the late filmmaker.

Raj Kapoor's discovery who quit films after 11 years was...

Mandakini, who's real name is Yasmeen Joseph. Mandakini was born to a British father and a Kashmiri mother, and she hailed from Meerut. Mandakini was discovered by the filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and he offered her the lead role in his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). In the iconic blockbuster, Mandakini was paired with Raj's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor.

Mandakini even received flack for her debut film

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was a blockbuster, but it was also the most-discussed movie of the year. Two of the scenes in which Mandakini was partially nude were debated among critics and moviegoers. Mandakini was even slammed for doing such bold scenes. The song Aa Ja Re, and breastfeeding shots were criticised by a few members of the audience.

Mandakini couldn't repeat the success of her debut film

After Ram Teri... Mandakini was seen in other successful films, including Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. Later she made some cameo appearances in films such as Tezaab. However, Mandakini couldn't repeat the success of her debut film.

Mandakini quit Bollywood in 11 years

After making an impressive debut in 1985, Mandakini quit Bollywood in 11 years. Her last film was in 1996 Zordaar. She even did two Bengali films Andha Bichar and Antarer Bhalobasha with Mithun Chakraborty and Tapas Paul.

Mandakini was linked with Dawood Ibrahim

In the early 1990s, Mandakini was briefly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim. She was reportedly seen with the gangster in Dubai. As per the reports, she admitted to meeting him, but she strongly denied any dating rumours with him. Mandakini got married to a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism.

Also read: Made in Rs 3 crores, this movie had zero buzz, stars worked for free, film became superhit, inspired 3 remakes, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.