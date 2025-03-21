This actress grew up in a conservative Muslim family in Britain, with both Indian and Pakistani heritage

In the 2000s, many European models and dancers became popular in the Indian film industry, often appearing as supporting actresses or item girls. Some of the names include Yana Gupta and Negar Khan.

One such model, a British-Indian, became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss and later dated two well-known cricket stars. However, what shocked everyone was her decision to leave the glamour world behind and become a nun.

Sofia Hayat grew up in a conservative Muslim family in Britain, with both Indian and Pakistani heritage. She once shared that as a teenager, she was forced into an arranged marriage in Pakistan, and she was even in danger of being killed. However, she managed to escape and move to India, where she began her career in entertainment.

Acting debut

She made her film debut in 2008 with Cash and Curry and went on to appear in movies like Six X and Aksar 2. In 2013, Sofia was named in FHM’s list of the world’s sexiest women, making her one of the few Indians to be featured. She also appeared in several TV shows in both Britain and India, with her biggest appearance being in the 7th season of Bigg Boss (2013).

After her time in the Bigg Boss house, Sofia was linked with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, and rumors also swirled about her having a fling with Virat Kohli during that time.

Left acting to become a nun

In 2016, three years after Bigg Boss, Sofia shocked everyone by announcing that she had become a nun, leaving behind the world of glamour. She called herself Mother Sofia and stated that she was choosing spirituality over material pleasures.

However, this phase didn’t last long, as less than a year later, Sofia returned to the entertainment industry, appearing in the Bollywood film Aksar 2, and even married a Romanian businessman. Unfortunately, this marriage also lasted only a year. Today, Sofia is a fitness model and stays active on social media.