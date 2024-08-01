Twitter
Meet world's richest actor worth over Rs 11000 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, The Rock

After Tyler Perry, the richest actor in the world is Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,209 crore). Shah Rukh Khan, the richest actor in India, has a colossal net worth of $760 million (approximately Rs 6,300 crore).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 12:29 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet world's richest actor worth over Rs 11000 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, The Rock
Tyler Perry (Image: Facebook)
Many actors in the film industry are often deemed to be the richest, either by their fans or media reports. But, do you know who really is the richest actor in the world? He is a director, producer, and writer and owns 100 percent of the content he’s ever created. As per Forbes, he is a billionaire, and no, it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Robert Downey Jr, or Tom Cruise. 

We are talking about none other than Tyler Perry who is the richest actor in the world with a massive net worth of $1.4 billion (approximately Rs 11,721 crore). He is most popular for creating and portraying Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons in the 'Madea' franchise. 

Tyler Perry's main source of income is his extensive filmography of TV shows and films. He has, so far, earned $320 million (approximately Rs 2,679 crore) from the same. As per Forbes, Tyler Perry has $300 million (approximately Rs 2,511 crore) in “cash and investments” and $40 million (approximately Rs 334 crore) in “homes and toys.”

Tyler Perry also owns Tyler Perry Studios which he built on a 330-acre land he purchased in 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. He reportedly earns $280 million (approximately Rs 2,344 crore) from the studio. He also has a 25% stake in BET+, a streaming service, which furthers his wealth by $60 million (approximately Rs 502 crore). 

After Tyler Perry, the richest actor in the world is Jerry Seinfeld with a net worth of $1.1 billion (approximately Rs 9,209 crore). Shah Rukh Khan, the richest actor in India, has a colossal net worth of $760 million (approximately Rs 6,300 crore).

Tom Cruise is also on this list, with an estimated net worth of $600 million (approximately Rs 5,023 crore). Robert Downey Jr is also one of the richest actors in the world with a net worth of $300 million (approximately Rs 2,511 crore). 

