Maine Pyar Kiya, made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, earned over Rs 45 crore at the box office and was a super hit. It was Salman Khan's breakthrough film in the industry which gave him the tag of a superstar.

Padma Bhushan-winning singer Sharda Sinha, who has been hospitalised in the ICU of AIIMS Delhi is most popular for performing Indian folk songs, especially during Chhath Puja festivities. Hailing from Bihar, Sharda Sinha has also sung some popular songs in Bollywood films including Kahe Toh Se Sajna in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya, Babul in Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (Part II). She sang the song Taar Bijli in the film.

Maine Pyar Kiya, made on a budget of Rs 1 crore, earned over Rs 45 crore at the box office and was a super hit. It was Salman Khan's breakthrough film in the industry which gave him the tag of a superstar. Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya made history at the box office. For the film, Salman Khan charged Rs 30000 while the lead heroine Bhagyashree charged Rs 1 lakh. However, you will be surprised to know that for singing Kahe Toh Se Sajna in Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya, Sharda Sinha only received Rs 76, which is quite low as compared to the film performance and how much her contemporaries earned.

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Sharda Sinha did not sing Bollywood songs for a long time. She next sang the song Taar Bijli Se Patle in Gangs of Wasseypur after more than two decades.

Sharda Sinha is currently hospitalised and has been kept at AIIMS for the past week. Her health condition has made fans more emotional as it came just a few weeks after her husband, Brajkishore Sinha, passed away.

Sharda Sinha was shifted to the ICU after her health deteriorated and she reportedly had trouble eating and drinking in recent days. The hospital is yet to issue a statement addressing the rumours.

READ | Aishwarya Rai's statement amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan goes viral: 'My father was not...'