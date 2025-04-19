The most interesting aspect of Sheela's film career was her pairing with Malayalam superstar Prem Nazir, with whom she also holds a Guinness World Record. Sheela and Prem Nazir hold the Guinness World Record for acting in the largest number of films (130) together.

The actress we are going to tell you about today has spent over 60 years in the film industry, during which she worked in more than 500 films in various languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. She not only became the highest-paid actress of her time, reportedly paid more than her male counterparts, but also created a milestone by becoming the only South actress to write and direct a film. We are talking about none other than Sheela Celine, popularly known as Sheela by her fans. Sheela was born into a Malayali family to Kanimangalam Antony, a railway officer, and Gracy. Her early name was Celine.

Sheela was first introduced to theatre at just 13 by Tamil actor S. S. Rajendran. She was then introduced into the film industry at 17 by MGR in the Tamil film Paasam (1962). It was MG Ramachandran who added the suffix "Devi" to her name, renaming her "Sheela Devi". Sheela adopted this as a screen name for many years before going back to being Sheela.

In her illustrious career, Sheela worked in many popular films such as Chemmeen, Kallichellamma, Velutha Kathreena Akale, Oru Penninte Kadha, Sarsaiya, Yakshaganam, Kutti Kuppayam, Sthanarthy Saramma, Kadathunattu Makkan, Kannapan Unni, Jwala, and Vazhve Mayam, among others.

However, the most interesting aspect of Sheela's film career was her pairing with Malayalam superstar Prem Nazir, with whom she also holds a Guinness World Record. Sheela and Prem Nazir hold the Guinness World Record for acting in the largest number of films (130) together. It is important to note that the pairing of Prem Nazir and Sheela was so popular that out of the 130 films they did together, 50 were hits.

As for her personal life, Sheela initially married Mr Xavier, a reporter, but the marriage ended in a divorce. She then married Tamil actor Ravichandran and gave birth to their only son, George Vishnu. Sheela and Ravichandran are now divorced.