Indian art patron, collector, media personality, and philanthropist, Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, CEO of Pasco, a Tata Motors dealership, and other businesses, was an unknown face in the upper circles for many years before she became a star. Shalini Passi became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Netflix's reality television series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, produced by ace Bollywood director Karan Johar. After her reality show, Shalini Passi also made guest appearances in Bigg Boss 18 and The Great Indian Kapil Show, cementing her standing in the entertainment world.

For the past few days, Shalini Passi has been going viral again on social media after her much-awaited Cannes debut. For her debut on the carpet, Shalini Passi wore a Manish Malhotra design, which was inspired by Paresh Maity's artwork. The dress, 'Longitude 77', illustrated a journey across India's diverse landscapes.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Shalini Passi, who was attending Cannes, looking forward to meeting Sharmila Tagore, was asked if she could swap her life with any famous personality - who would it be and why?

Without missing a beat, Shalini Passi said, "That would definitely be Audrey Hepburn and Mr Ratan Tata. I would like to know how he lived his life with such grace and humility despite doing such great work and being such a great human being."

Shalini Passi, who enjoys a net worth of over Rs 2000 crore, has always been part of the film industry through her circles, but only gained recognition after she stepped into the spotlight. One of her most talked-about and closest relationships is that with Shah Rukh Khan and his family.

In an earlier interview with India Today Digital, Shalini Passi once revealed, "My husband and Gauri were neighbours in Delhi, and they grew up together. In fact, Shah Rukh and my husband studied together. My son and Aryan also went to university together. We are very close; they are like family to us."