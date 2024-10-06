Meet Vivian Dsena: Bigg Boss 18 contestant who kept his second marriage secret, converted from Christian to Islam for..

Vivian Dsena, the TV star known for his performances in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has joined Bigg Boss 18 as the contestant. Read on to know more about his secret married life.

Bigg Boss has kickstarted its 18th season with a big bang and host Salman Khan welcomed BB fans for another exciting season. In BB 18, the basic theme of the show will be Time Ka Tandav, and the makers have roped in celebs who were once very popular in the past.

At the Grand Premiere, Salman Khan welcomed actor Vivian Dsena. The TV star revealed himself on the show with an energetic performance. With Bigg Boss 18, Vivian marked his second appearance in the reality show. Earlier, he made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss 12 and Bigg Boss 15, promoting his shows, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sirf Tum.

Who is Vivian Dsena?

Vivian Dsena is popularly known for his portrayal of vampire Abhay Raichand in the supernatural thriller Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani (2010-2011) and Rishabh Kundra in romantic Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012-2014). Vivian started his career with Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se (2008). Later he gained stardom with his role as Abhay Raichand and Rishabh Kundra and strengthened his position with Madhubala's Rishabh Kundra. His performance in the hard-hitting drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was also appreciated by the masses.

Vivian Dsena's stint with reality shows

Bigg Boss 18 isn't the first reality show of Vivian. Earlier, he had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Vivian Dsena's married life?

Vivian married his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star, Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013, but the couple filed for divorce in 2016. The divorce was finalised in 2021.

Vivian Dsena kept his second marriage a secret

A year after his divorce, Vivian secretly married an Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly. After months of their marriage, Vivian confirmed his marriage, and he also confirmed about converting to Islam. Vivian and Nouran have a daughter.

Vivian Dsena on accepting Islam

Born in a Christian family, Dsena converted to Islam in 2019 and is a practising Muslim. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, "Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”