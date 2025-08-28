Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

Ever since the trailer of The Bengal Files was dropped, one name has been making headlines- Taimur. Read on to know more about the talented child actor who's playing the 'future Prime Minister' in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is bringing another hard-hitting film to cinemas, and moviegoers are expected to be shocked by the harsh reality of the Direct Action Day. Vivek's The Delhi Files, the third instalment in the Files franchise, will release in cinemas on September 5, and the trailer has created a strong buzz about the film.

Based on the backdrop of the horrific Noakhali riots, The Bengal Files stars an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. However, among them, a child actor has garnered the most attention, and the reason is his character name, Taimur.

The movie's trailer starts with Saswata Chatterjee introducing a boy named Taimur to Darhsan Kumar. Ever since the trailer dropped, several netizens have been slamming Vivek Agnihotri for naming the child artiste Taimur and calling it an indirect jibe at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The little boy grabbed enough eyeballs. Now, let's learn more about him.

Meet Hanish Kaushal: Taimur of The Bengal Files

In Vivek's film, child actor Hanish Kaushal is playing the role of Taimur. He's been active in TV, films, and OTT, and has also won the Fan Favourite, Child Artist Male Award for the show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah at the Indian Telly Awards 2025.

Hanish Kaushal's web debut with Riteish Deshmukh

Hanish made his digital debut with the web series Pill, playing the on-screen son of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. The popular show also stars Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan, Anshul Chauhan and Hanish Kaushal in pivotal roles. Hanish is also starring in the popular TV show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah.

Hanish Kaushal on working with Vivek and Pallavi during The Bengal Files

In an interview with News18, Hanish was asked if he felt scared while working on the film. He replied, "Vivek ji made me feel very comfortable. He used to tell me about the world map. Sometimes he used to have a lot of fun with me and also took a lot of care of us. I have a dialogue in the film, and I felt very good while shooting that scene. Because it was a monologue, people thought I would not be able to do it. But when I completed it, everyone clapped for me."

