Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

'Kill Trump', 'Nuke India': Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman's alleged manifesto video shows disturbing messages on guns

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

J-K infiltration: 2 terrorists gunned down by Indian Army along LoC in Gurez sector

Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Nikki Bhati's dying statement contradicts family allegations, here's what we know so far

Who was Robin Westman? Minneapolis school shooter Identified as trans woman after his 'violence fantasies' videos emerge online

Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...

Ever since the trailer of The Bengal Files was dropped, one name has been making headlines- Taimur. Read on to know more about the talented child actor who's playing the 'future Prime Minister' in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:18 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Vivek Agnihotri's controversial Taimur: Child actor from The Bengal Files, has worked with Riteish Deshmukh in.., his name is...
Hanish Kaushal in The Bengal Files, with Riteish Deshmukh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is bringing another hard-hitting film to cinemas, and moviegoers are expected to be shocked by the harsh reality of the Direct Action Day. Vivek's The Delhi Files, the third instalment in the Files franchise, will release in cinemas on September 5, and the trailer has created a strong buzz about the film. 

Based on the backdrop of the horrific Noakhali riots, The Bengal Files stars an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. However, among them, a child actor has garnered the most attention, and the reason is his character name, Taimur. 

The movie's trailer starts with Saswata Chatterjee introducing a boy named Taimur to Darhsan Kumar. Ever since the trailer dropped, several netizens have been slamming Vivek Agnihotri for naming the child artiste Taimur and calling it an indirect jibe at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The little boy grabbed enough eyeballs. Now, let's learn more about him. 

Meet Hanish Kaushal: Taimur of The Bengal Files

In Vivek's film, child actor Hanish Kaushal is playing the role of Taimur. He's been active in TV, films, and OTT, and has also won the Fan Favourite, Child Artist Male Award for the show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah at the Indian Telly Awards 2025.

Hanish Kaushal's web debut with Riteish Deshmukh

Hanish made his digital debut with the web series Pill, playing the on-screen son of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh. The popular show also stars Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan, Anshul Chauhan and Hanish Kaushal in pivotal roles. Hanish is also starring in the popular TV show Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah. 

Hanish Kaushal on working with Vivek and Pallavi during The Bengal Files

In an interview with News18, Hanish was asked if he felt scared while working on the film. He replied, "Vivek ji made me feel very comfortable. He used to tell me about the world map. Sometimes he used to have a lot of fun with me and also took a lot of care of us. I have a dialogue in the film, and I felt very good while shooting that scene. Because it was a monologue, people thought I would not be able to do it. But when I completed it, everyone clapped for me."

Also read: Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to study in US, says 'get along with China...'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on allowing 600,000 chinese students to...
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying, know his net worth and more
Meet Travis Kelce, the 'Gym Teacher' Taylor Swift is marrying
Aashiqui, Rockstar, Aashiqui 2, know 5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories
5 Bollywood films that are remembered more for their songs than stories
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what
Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE