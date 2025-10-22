FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law Chetna who is going viral after Anushka Sharma..., she is married to...

Anushka Sharma's post praising Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, instantly went viral on social media. Anushka Sharma reposted Chetna's post in which she could be seen performing various asanas.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Virat Kohli’s sister-in-law Chetna who is going viral after Anushka Sharma..., she is married to...
Anushka Sharma, who is known for only posting work-related posts on Instagram, took a major detour on Tuesday as she gave a big shoutout to Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, praising her command over the practice of yoga. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, "In every pose, she mirrors yoga itself- strength and grace, movement and stillness, all in harmony. So proud of you, Chets @chetnakohli."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post for Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, goes viral

Anushka Sharma's post praising Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, instantly went viral on social media. Anushka Sharma reposted Chetna's post in which she could be seen performing various asanas.

"My poses are far from perfect, and that's where my practice lives. Somedays I tremble, waver, and somedays I flow. But every attempt is a prayer of becoming and a willingness to learn, unlearn & evolve. A reminder that GROWTH IS SACRED EVEN IN ITS IMPERFECTIONS," Chetna captioned the post.

Fans were quick to notice that, despite the Kohli family being private about their matters, they do share a close bond behind the scenes. 

Who is Chetna Kohli?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's sister-in-law, Chetna Kohli, is an important part of the Kohli family. She is married to the famed Indian cricketer's elder brother, Vikas Kohli. Vikas Kohli is responsible for managing several of Virat Kohli's business ventures. A successful Gurugram-based businessman, Vikas Kohli, who married Chetna Kohli in 2017, also has a son named Aarav.

Is Anushka Sharma returning to Bollywood?

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen ever since she embarked on the chapter of motherhood. Her upcoming project, Chakda 'Xpress, has reportedly faced multiple delays, and it remains unclear whether the film has been shelved or not.


