Former Indian skipper and IPL 2025 winning team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli, and his wife, Anushka Sharma, like to lead a simple life away from the limelight, but they continue to be among the most famous and influential people worldwide. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are pioneers in their field, and so they also enjoy a massive fan following, with fans always curious to know more about their personal lives, and sometimes as simple as wanting to click a photo with them when spotted in public.

This is one of the main reasons why both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are always in need of a strict and highly capable security detail, to not only protect themselves but also their children's privacy. Today, let's take a deep dive into knowing about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's bodyguard, who is responsible for taking care of the couple in public and making sure that the couple's children's privacy is intact.

Prakash Singh, aka Sonu, is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bodyguard. Sonu has been by Anushka Sharma's side for many years and now also takes care of the security detail for the IPL 2025 winner.

In return for his services, Sonu aka Prakash Singh, also receives a hefty salary from the power couple.

Sonu was Anushka Sharma's bodyguard even before she married Virat Kohli in 2017. Media reports state that Prakash Singh, aka Sonu's annual salary is Rs 1.2 crore, much higher than the CTC of many CEOs in India.

Sonu is an important part of both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's lives, and they treat him as part of their family. Apart from Anushka Sharma, Sonu also looks after Virat Kohli's security during public appearances. He will likely also be present in Bengaluru today, by Virat Kohli's side, as he joins RCB for a victory parade to the Chinnaswamy stadium.

On June 3, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings by six runs.

