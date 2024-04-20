Meet Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani's son who skipped his father's production for his acting debut, will be seen in...

Star filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani is geared up for his acting debut with Feroze Abbas Khan's play Letters From Suresh.

Rajkumar Hirani is known as one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood. Known for helming iconic comedy films such as the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots, and PK, the legacy of Hirani will now be carried forward by his son, Vir Hirani. The young Hirani is geared up for his first acting stint. Vir has grown up in an environment of cinema, and the gems his father directed have inspired him to carve a career in art and cinema.

The debut of Vir Hirani

Vir Hirani is all set to make his acting debut with the play Letters from Suresh. Directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, Letters From Suresh, narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters. The play is written by Rajiv Joseph and revolves around four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness – and a yearning for human connection.

Education qualification of Vir Hirani

Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Since his teenage, Vir has been making short films and has even worked as a cinematographer in the short film Superman Pagdi Nahin Pehenta Kya? (2014). As per his IMDb profile, he has acted in short films Yoon Hota Toh, Apna Apna Andaz, Doosri Kaksha, and The Doctor Will See You Now

Vir Hirani's directorial debut

Vir Hirani made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

About Rajkumar Hirani

On the work front, Rajkumar Hirani's last directorial was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki (2023). The comedy-drama marked the first collaboration of SRK with Hirani. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar in key roles. Released in cinemas on December 23, 2023, the movie grossed Rs 454 crores worldwide.