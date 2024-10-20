Here's all you need to know about Seema Sajdeh's new boyfriend Vikram Ahuja.

The reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is back with season 3. This season highlights the lives of high-life women from Delhi and Mumbai. In one of the episodes, Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife revealed that she has moved on life and even introduced everyone to her boyfriend. You will be surprised to know his connection to the Deol family.

In the show, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she has moved on life after her 24-year-marriage with Sohail Khan ended in divorce. She is currently seeing a man named Vikram Ahuja. She also revealed that before she married Sohail Khan, she was engaged to Vikram Ahuja. This spicy revelation has shocked fans and left them wondering who is Vikram Ahuja?

Well, for the unversed, Vikram Ahuja is a businessman and son of Devendra Ahuja, who was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. Vikram is Tanya Deol’s brother.

Tanya Deol is a successful interior designer and owns a furnishing store. When Devendra Ahuja died, he reportedly left his property worth Rs 300 crore to Tanya Deol. Tanya is married to Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol and is Dharmendra’s daughter-in-law. In this scenario, Vikram Ahuja is Bobby Deol’s brother-in-law.

You might be wondering why Vikrama and Tanya’s father left everything for Tanya alone? If the reports are to be believed, Devendra Ahuja fell in love with an air-hostess and decided to marry her. While Tanya respected her father’s personal decision, the other two sided with their mother and this made their father upset.

According to reports Bobby Deol was dragged to the court by Tanya Deol‘s brother, who accused Bobby of influencing his father-in-law and transferring shares to his name, using Devinder Ahuja’s money to save his sinking career. A long legal battle followed.

Meanwhile, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got divorced in 2022 after living separately for a long time. However, they are now co-parenting their children together.

Talking about the show, the three new faces have joined the Bollywood wives - Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor. The show retained its favourite stars Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The new season is available to watch on Netflix.

