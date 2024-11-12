Bobby Deol was paid almost Rs 5 crore for Animal and the actor's net worth has now jumped to Rs 70 crore which also includes his 6 crore Vile Parle house, where he lives with his wife, Tanya, and two sons.

Bollywood has many film families which have been ruling Bollywood for decades now. One such is the Deol family which began with Dharmendra and is now being continued by all his family members, including his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The Deol family has a huge collective net worth and various other assets. Last year was especially special for the family with them contributing to the box office through their films. Dharmendra was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol set the box office on fire with Gadar 2, and Bobby Deol played the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Bobby Deol was paid almost Rs 5 crore for Animal and the actor's net worth has now jumped to Rs 70 crore which also includes his 6 crore Vile Parle house, where he lives with his wife, Tanya, and two sons.

But, do you know there is one member of the Deol family who is richer than both Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol? We are talking about their brother Abhay Deol, whose net worth stands at a whopping Rs 400 crore, thanks to his chain of restaurants and other investments. In his career, Abhay Deol has worked in over 10 flop films, but his investments in various businesses and properties have contributed heavily to his success.

Interestingly, Abhay Deol's net worth is 506% higher than Bobby Deol’s.

The richest member of the Deol family is none other than its patriarch Dharmendra. The superstar's net worth reportedly is Rs 450 crore which also includes a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. Dharmendra also owns plenty of agricultural lands and has a partnership with a chain of cottage resorts in Lonavala.

READ | 'Abhishek is...': Bachchan family REACTS as Amitabh Bachchan's letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral amid affair rumours