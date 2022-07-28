Search icon
Meet Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran whose photo with her mom Rinki Khanna is going viral

Naomika Saran, Rinke Khanna's daughter, was shown sitting close to mum wearing an off-the-shoulder outfit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna, an actor-turned-author, posted a rare monochrome photo of her sister Rinke Khanna, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday. She also wrote a birthday message for her on her Instagram account. As Twinkle's older sister, Rinke is the youngest of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's children.

Naomika Saran, Rinke Khanna's daughter, was shown sitting close to mum wearing an off-the-shoulder outfit while Rinke Khanna wore a baggy top. The mother and daughter gave the photographer a smile. Additionally, both of them wore flower crowns on their heads created using a Snapchat filter.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "Happy birthday to you. May you always have Jimmy Choos. Happy birthday dear Rinke. Happy birthday to you." She further added in the caption, "Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinkle and Rinke have a close relationship. She rarely actually shares photos with her, though. Like Twinkle, Rinke worked in the film industry. In Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, she made her Bollywood debut opposite Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

 

She appeared in a number of movies, including Jhankaar Beats and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. She last appeared in the 2004 film Chameli, which starred Kareena Kapoor. She has not yet signed a project since that time. Naomika was born to Rinke and businessman Samir Saran after their marriage in 2003.

Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
