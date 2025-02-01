Alia Bhatt's great-grandfather Karl Hoezler ran an underground newspaper against Adolf Hitler. She is married to Ranbir Kapoor and shares a daughter Raha with him.

Daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt has impressed the audiences and critics with her incredible performances in films like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi among others. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and they welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in the same year. While Alia often shares about Ranbir and Raha in her interviews, she has also talked about her interesting connection with Adolf Hitler.

The actress's great grandfather Karl Hoelzer used to run an underground newspaper against Adolf Hitler before World War II. In an interview with The Lallantop last year, she talked about the same as she shared, "My maternal grandmother is from Germany. Obviously, we know the situation about what was happening in Germany then. Her father, my great-grandfather, was running an underground newspaper against Hitler."

In an interview with the Indian Express, Alia's mother Soni Razdan said, "My mother’s side of the family is from Germany. They lived in East Berlin, just before Hitler came to power. My grandfather, Karl Hoelzer, ran an underground newspaper against Hitler. He was not Jewish but he was against fascism. He was imprisoned and put into a concentration camp. The only reason he was not killed was because he had a very good lawyer. Finally, he was released but was asked to leave Germany. By then, World War II had started and he moved to England with his family." Soni was born in England to a German mother Gertrude Hoelzer and a Kashmiri Pandit father N Razdan.

