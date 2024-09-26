Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

This actress was the top heroine of 1990s and later she became the boldest actress of Bollywood, but years later, she destroyed her career with one major controversy.

The actress was offered an adult film, and her sister got her name changed for films

The underbelly of Bollywood has a few dark secrets and some hidden stories. An actor has to be very careful to avoid controversy. Many times, when an artiste gets embroiled in a controversy, it hampers the career adversely. This actress was considered the next superstar and was quite popular in the 90s.

She has been part of several successful movies and shared screen space with the biggest superstars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Govinda. Despite being part of multiple blockbusters, she vanished in a few years and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In her glowing career, she was reportedly offered an adult film as well. She's none other than Mamta Kulkarni

When Mamta Kulkarni bared it all

In the 90s, Mamta earned the title of the bold Bollywood actress by going topless for a magazine. After this photoshoot, Mamta became a sensation among the audience and filmmakers.

The actress who was offered an adult film was...

Mamta Kulkarni, the actress who was seen in Karan Arjun, Waqt Humara Hai, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and other projects was offered an adult film by a Nepali producer. As Stardust magazine reported, producer Ram Dayal got an offer from a Nepali producer to make an adult film full of nudity with a lead Bollywood actress. Reportedly, Ram Dayal wrote a letter requesting Mamta to sign the potential film. He stated that after her sensational Stardust magazine cover, she should sign the film as she would benefit from it. But Mamta declined the offer.

Mamta Kulkarni's sister had to change her name for films

Mamta's elder sister, Mulina Kulkarni became an actress in 1996. She changed her name to Soumya Kulkarni and acted in the films Time Bomb and Samraat. She even worked in Kannada movies. Mulina was previously married to Sanjay Kadam for 7 years, but her in-laws did not approve of her getting into films.

Mamta Kulkarni's other controversies

Mamta's career took a nosedive after she was reportedly implicated in a massive drug trafficking case. As the Economic Times reported, in 2016, Mamta and her husband were named as suspects in a $20 million drug bust in Kenya. The scandal shocked the industry and the public, leading to her becoming a fugitive from Indian law enforcement, leaving moviegoers shocked.

