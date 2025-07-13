Meet top actress who once swept studio floors, cleaned vomit, was attacked outside her home; her daughter is...

Recently, this actress was involved in a scary incident outside her Mumbai residence. A group of people accused her and her driver of hitting them with a car and claimed she assaulted them but...

We often hear stories of stars who had humble beginnings — from Rajinikanth working as a bus conductor to Akshay Kumar working as a chef. But what’s truly inspiring is when someone from a film family still chooses to start from the bottom. That’s exactly what Raveena Tandon did.

Despite being the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon, Raveena didn’t take any shortcuts. In an interview, she revealed, “That is true. I started by cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit… I assisted Prahlad Kakkar right after 10th standard… people told me I should be in front of the camera, but I never thought I would become an actress.”

Overnight Fame with Salman Khan's Patthar Ke Phool

Her acting journey began with Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. The film was a box-office hit and turned Raveena into an overnight sensation. While a few of her next films had moderate success, her Telugu debut Bangaru Bullodu became a massive blockbuster.

By 1994, Raveena had fully established herself with back-to-back hits like Mohra, Laadla, Dilwale, and Aatish — four of the year’s biggest hits. She followed it up with popular entertainers like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1, and Ziddi, making her one of the top-paid actresses of the ’90s.

Her powerful role in Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, proving her strength as a performer beyond glamour roles.

Her Daughter Rasha: A Star in the Making

Carrying forward her mother’s legacy, Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani made her acting debut in 2025 with the film Azaad, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan. Rasha earned praise for her presence and dialogue delivery in a teaser clip that went viral. Fans have already started calling her one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood.

Shocking Attack Outside Raveena’s Home

Recently, Raveena was involved in a scary incident outside her Mumbai residence. A group of people accused her and her driver of hitting them with a car and claimed she assaulted them — but CCTV footage proved otherwise. The video showed Raveena being calm throughout, while the group was seen aggressively trying to stop her car. The footage clarified she wasn’t at fault, and fans lauded her for handling the situation with grace.

From Struggle to Stardom

Raveena Tandon's journey from cleaning floors to ruling the box office, winning national awards, and raising a rising star like Rasha is nothing short of inspirational. Today, she lives in a luxurious home, drives high-end cars, and has a reported net worth of ₹166 crore, all earned through hard work, talent, and resilience.