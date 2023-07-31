Headlines

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

According to 62-year-old Rehmat Gashkori, people used to tell him that his body, hair style, height and overall look resembles Tamil superstar Rajinikanth

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Celebrity lookalikes often go viral on social media these days and many of them enjoy tremendous popularity even without becoming a star. The lookalikes of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, etc are quite famous. In this article we will talk about the lookalike of South cinema megastar Rajinikanth. A Pakistani person named Rehmat Gashkori is said to be a lookalike of Indian superstar Rajinikanth. Rehmat is a retired government employee from Pakistan and his pictures on social media are proof of the fact that he is the lookalike of the megastar. According to a report in Pakistan-based Arab News, Gashkori realised that he resembles the popular Indian film star when his colleagues started saying that he looked like Rajinikanth.

According to 62-year-old Rehmat Gashkori, people used to tell him that his body, hair style, height and overall look resembles Rajinikanth and he then checked the photo of the Indian megastar on social media to find out if there was any merit to the claims of his colleagues. Rehmat once said in an interview that initially he was not very excited about his new-found fame, but gradually he started liking the celebrity attention.

Rehmat told Arab News in an interview,” 'During my service in the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care much about the reactions about my resemblance with Rajinikanth. But after retiring from my job, I started using social media where many people started calling me Rajinikanth. I accepted it because I realised that God has blessed me as a great actor and human being.'

Rehmat recalled an incident when he had gone to Karachi for a medical checkup and was mobbed by people who wanted to take selfies with him. Many people asked him if he was really Rajinikanth and he humbly replied, “yes, but I am from Pakistan”.

 

 

