Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Rajkumar Hirani is the only director in Bollywood whose all films have proved to be a superhit at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani has directed 5 films in 15 years and all these films are superhit and two of his films are blockbusters.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkumar Hirani is the only director in Bollywood whose all films have proved to be a superhit at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani has directed 5 films in 15 years and all these films are superhit and two of his films are blockbusters.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Release in 2003, this film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit won the hearts of the audience. Made at a budget of Rs 10 crore, this film collected more than Rs 36 crore at the box office.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

After the success of 'Munna Bhai MBBS', Rajkumar Hirani came up with the sequel 'Lage Raho Munnabhai'. This movie was released in 2006 and had Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles once again. This film was made at a budget of Rs 19 crore and it earned Rs 126 crore worldwide.

3 Idiots

Released in 2009, Rajkumar Hirani's ‘3 Idiots’ did superb business at the box-office. Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and R Madhavan were in the lead roles in this film. ‘3 Idiots’ proved to be an all-time blockbuster and collected Rs 400.61 crore at the box-office.

PK

Director Rajkumar Hirani's film 'PK' had shattered many records at the box office in terms of earnings. This film was released in 2014 and had Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. Made in Rs 122 crore, this movie earned Rs 616 crore worldwide and proved to be an all-time blockbuster.

Sanju

In 2018, Rajkumar Hirani made the biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in this role which proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office. Made in Rs 96 crore, Sanju’s worldwide collection was Rs 578 crore.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE