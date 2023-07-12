Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Rajkumar Hirani is the only director in Bollywood whose all films have proved to be a superhit at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani has directed 5 films in 15 years and all these films are superhit and two of his films are blockbusters.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Release in 2003, this film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit won the hearts of the audience. Made at a budget of Rs 10 crore, this film collected more than Rs 36 crore at the box office.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

After the success of 'Munna Bhai MBBS', Rajkumar Hirani came up with the sequel 'Lage Raho Munnabhai'. This movie was released in 2006 and had Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles once again. This film was made at a budget of Rs 19 crore and it earned Rs 126 crore worldwide.

3 Idiots

Released in 2009, Rajkumar Hirani's ‘3 Idiots’ did superb business at the box-office. Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and R Madhavan were in the lead roles in this film. ‘3 Idiots’ proved to be an all-time blockbuster and collected Rs 400.61 crore at the box-office.

PK

Director Rajkumar Hirani's film 'PK' had shattered many records at the box office in terms of earnings. This film was released in 2014 and had Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in significant roles. Made in Rs 122 crore, this movie earned Rs 616 crore worldwide and proved to be an all-time blockbuster.

Sanju

In 2018, Rajkumar Hirani made the biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in this role which proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office. Made in Rs 96 crore, Sanju’s worldwide collection was Rs 578 crore.