Meet 90s pop star who played Akshay Kumar’s 'sister', gave hits at just 16, quit acting at peak of her career; is now...

Once a teenage star and pop sensation of the 90s, Raageshwari Loomba had a promising career in the entertainment industry. But a life-altering health setback led her to step away from fame and embrace a completely different path, one rooted in healing and mindfulness.

A Star at 16

Raageshwari made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 in the blockbuster film Aankhen, opposite Chunky Panday. The film became one of the biggest hits of that year and instantly made her a star. She later appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, where she played Akshay Kumar’s sister and Saif Ali Khan’s love interest.

From Music Charts to TV Screens

Aside from films, Raageshwari was a beloved pop star. Her albums like Duniya, Pyaar Ka Rang, Sach Ka Saath, and Y2K – Saal Do Hazaar were huge hits in the 90s. She also lent her voice to the song One 2 Ka 4 and was known for her high-energy concerts. On television, she hosted shows like Baar Baar Dekho, MTV Ek Do Teen, and Kuch Kehti Hai Ye Dhun, and even toured with Hrithik Roshan in Heart Throbs: World Tour Live. Later, she also participated in Bigg Boss.

Tragedy That Changed Everything

Just a week after one of her concerts, Raageshwari was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy—a condition that left the left side of her face paralyzed and affected her speech. The sudden health crisis deeply impacted her singing and acting career. She underwent a long rehabilitation journey involving physiotherapy, electrical stimulation, and yoga.

A New Life in London

Following her recovery, Raageshwari stepped away from the limelight permanently. She married Sudhanshu Swaroop KC, a London-based human rights lawyer, and moved to London. Today, she lives there with her family and has reinvented herself as a mindfulness speaker, life coach, and author with Penguin India.

Inspiring Others Through Mindfulness

Now, Raageshwari organizes mindfulness sessions for corporate professionals and helps people find peace and purpose through her workshops. Her journey from stardom to self-healing stands as a powerful story of resilience and reinvention.