Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam cancelled, CM Yogi Adityanath orders

PM Modi to begin 2-day visit to Gujarat today; gift projects worth more than Rs 52,250 crore

Meet the film producer who works with Mukesh Ambani and backed two of the hits of 2023.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jyoti Deshpande
Not only the actors but even the directors and producers play a major part In the success of the film. One such producer used to give tuition to save money for her education and is now working with India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. 

The producer we are talking about has produced a number of hit films and has also backed Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie, Singham Again, and Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Shaitaan. She is none other than Jyoti Deshpande. 

Jyoti Deshpande was born in Mumbai and completed her Bachelor of Commerce and Economics degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. After this, she wished to do an MBA, for which she used to give tuition to finance her education, and went on to do an MBA in 1993, from Mumbai University's SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Her childhood was not easy and she fought many battles. As an infant, she battled for life with pneumonia. She got her polio vaccine as a toddler and the very next day, she was unable to walk as she had contracted polio. Despite this, she never gave up and remained positive. 

In 2018, she joined Reliance Industries as president of Media Platform & Content and reported directly to Mukesh Ambani. She is currently the CEO of Viacom 18 and also also President of Reliance Industries Limited Media and Content Business.

Apart from being a successful businesswoman, she is also a successful producer who has backed some of the most successful films like Desi Boyz, Angrezi Medium, Bloody Daddy, Bhediya, and more. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was also backed by Jyoti. 

In the last 12 months, Jyoti has given three Rs 100-crore films. She was the producer of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which earned Rs 454 crore worldwide, Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which collected Rs 116 crore worldwide and her recent release includes Shahid and Kirti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which has collected Rs 117.05 crore worldwide. 

Well, not only this, Jyoti Deshpande’s other production, Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani is receiving immense praise from the audience and opened to a decent start. Her other projects in line include Varun Dhawan’s Baby John and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

