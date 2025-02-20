Bollywood has many beautiful actresses, but some are extra tall, making the heroes look smaller next to them

Bollywood is home to many beautiful and tall actresses. While Amitabh Bachchan is often referred to as the tallest star in the industry, there are also actresses who outshine the male actors in terms of height.

Tallest Bollywood actress:

Actress and Miss World 1999, Yukta Mookhey, is known for her impressive height. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches, she is considered the tallest actress in the Bollywood industry. If she wears heels, she would easily appear taller than Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Who is Yukta Mookhey?

Yukta Inderlal Mookhey is an Indian civic activist and the winner of the Miss World 1999 pageant. She became the fourth Indian woman to win Miss World and was also crowned Femina Miss India World in the same year. Yukta is a former model and actress who has appeared in Hindi films.

Mookhey was born in Bangalore into a Sindhi family and lived in Dubai until she was seven years old. In 1986, her family relocated to Mumbai. Her mother, Aroona, managed a beauty salon in Santa Cruz, while her father, Inderlal Mookhey, was a former Managing Director of a clothing company. After finishing her school education, Mookhey studied zoology at V. G. Vaze College in Mumbai. She also earned a computer science diploma from Aptech and spent three years learning Hindustani classical music.

Miss World 1999

Mookhey was crowned Miss World 1999 in London, becoming the fourth Indian woman to win the title.