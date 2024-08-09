Meet superstar, who worked in hotel for Rs 500, survived on one meal a day; now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute

This actress who once worked in a hotel for Rs 500, now earns over Rs 1 crore per minute.

Before enjoying their stardom, luxurious lifestyle, many superstars went through a fair share of struggles. One such actress who started working to support her education, is now one of the highest-paid in film industry.

The actress we are talking about once used to survive on one meal a day, however, now she lives in a lavish bungalow which is reportedly worth Rs 80 crore. She is none other than superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her mark not only in the south cinema but also in the Hindi cinema and continues to impress the audience with her performances. However, though she now lives a luxurious life, there was a time when she had to do part-time jobs due to financial contraints. Recalling her initial days the actress said in an interview, "I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I’m here today. If I was able to do it, you can!"

Samantha earned 500 rupees to become a hostess in a hotel for eight hours. At that time she was in class 10th or 11th.she was 20 years old when She started working part-time due to financial constraints. After this, she started modelling to get out of the situation of tightness and there she was spotted by Ravi .

Ravi Varman then introduced Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the actress got her first break a;longside Naga Chaitanya in Ye Maaya Chesave. The film became a huge hit and she won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and the Nandi Special Jury Award. Her debut film made her a star and after this there was no looking back for her.

She went on to give several hits and blockbusters including Dookudu alongside Mahesh Babu, Eega alongside Nani, Kaththi alongside Vijay and more. The actress ventured into Hindi cinema with her series The Family Man and impressed everyone with her acting. She is now one of the highest-paid actress on OTT who charges Rs 10 crore per show/film. Not only this, the actress charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for a 4-minute song Oo Anatava in Pushpa 2.

She will next be seen in Citadel: Hunny Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Raj & DK, the web series is an adaptation of Amercian series Citadel and is scheduled to release on Prime Video on November 7.

