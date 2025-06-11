Tanya Deol is the daughter of multi-millionaire Devendra Ahuja, the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of the 20th Century Finance company. Tanya Deol has a reported net worth of Rs 300 crores, which was left to her by her father after he died in 2010.

The Deol family is one of the oldest and most-renowned film families in Bollywood, headed by none other than superstar Dharmendra. While much is known about the lives and careers of Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, little information is known about Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, who likes to stay away from the limelight and keep a low profile. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol have been married for nearly three decades; however, Tanya Deol has always maintained a low profile despite Bobby Deol's stardom, especially after Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal's success.

Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol got married in 1996 and are parents to two sons - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. The first time Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol met was at Chunky Pandey's home, which is where their love story began.

Many are unaware that before she even became the 'bahu' of the Deol family, Tanya Deol was moving among the crème de la crème crowd, thanks to her father. Tanya Deol is the daughter of multi-millionaire Devendra Ahuja, the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. Tanya Deol has a reported net worth of Rs 300 crores, which was left to her by her father after his death in 2010.

Tanya Deol is also a successful businesswoman. Bobby Deol's wife is an interior designer and owns a furnishing store. She has two siblings - a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister named Munisha.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, has been a part of the film industry for nearly 30 years and has also amassed significant wealth. Bobby Deol has an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore. Both Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol currently live in a luxurious home in Mumbai worth Rs 6 crore.

