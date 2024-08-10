Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

Many Bollywood stars’ wives earn their own living and have established successful businesses. From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna and Shobha Kapoor, they all earn a luxurious lifestyle with their work. Another such star wife, who is a real-estate mogul, is known as ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’

The star wife we are talking about started her career at the age of 15 with her sister and later went on to establish herself as one of the most successful businesswomen. She is none other than Suniel Shetty’s wife Mana Shetty.

Mana Shetty is the daughter of Iftikhar M Kadri, who was a Gujarati Muslim and an architect by profession. Her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a Hindu and a social activist by profession. At the young age of 15, Mana started her career as a fashion designer.

She used to design private collections along with her sister Isha under the brand Mana & Isha. After this, she ventured into the real-estate business and established herself successfully with a real estate project S2 which she began with her husband Suniel Shetty. Under this project, 21 luxury villas were sized around 6500 sq ft each. These villas have modern and ultra-luxurious furniture.

Well, that’s not it, she also owns a a luxury decor and gift items lifestyle store named R-House in Mumbai and also owns her own clothing brand WithLoveMana. Apart from being a successful businesswoman, She is also a social activist who is associated with an NGO named Save The Children. She often conducts fundraiser events, and exhibitions for this NGO, and the sales of these are used for enhancing the lives of underprivileged women and children. Due to her business spread over a large area, she has earned herself the name ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’. According to reports, she has a net worth of over Rs 28 crore.

Mana Shetty is married to Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty. They fell in love at first sight and dated for 9 years before they got married. Though their parents opposed their relationship, they convinced them with their love and are now parents to Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, who are both actors.

