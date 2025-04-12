Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel stunned the Hindi film industry with their debut film, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Hrithik became a nationwide sensation soon after the release of KNPH, but did you know that he wasn't the original choice for the film? Read on to know more.

In 2000, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made a dynamic entry into Bollywood with the romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The Rakesh Roshan film launched two new faces in the film industry, and it gave the new superstar of the millennium - Hrithik Roshan. From his impressive dance moves to his Greek God physique, Hrithik, with his swag and magic made the girls go crazy in India. Suddenly Bollywood saw the future in Hrithik Roshan, and he gave stiff competition to the established superstars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Did you know that Hrithik was not the first choice of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? Another established star was approached for the film. Had he said yes, not Hrithik, but this actor would have been the biggest superstar of India.

The actor who rejected Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is...

Bobby Deol, the actor who started his career in 1995 with Barsaat, gave some hits in the late '90s (read: Gupt, Soldier). But from 2000 he had a slump in his career. However, he could have taken his career to new heights if he had agreed to do Kaho Naa... As per the media reports, when Rajesh Roshan completed the script of Kaho Naa... He had Bobby Deol in his mind. Reportedly, Rakesh even approached Bobby, but the actor rejected the film, leaving the director surprised.

Why did Bobby Deol reject Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai?

When Bobby Deol was approached for Kaho Naa..., he was shooting for Badal. Due to the unavailability of dates, Bobby had to reject Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. After the Gupt actor rejected the film, Rajesh's team suggested a new face for Kaho Naa..., and that's how Hrithik Roshan was roped in.

Box office collection of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was released in cinemas on January 14, 2000, with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Made in the reported budget of 10 crores, the movie grossed Rs 80 crores worldwide.