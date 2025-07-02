This singer has more than 12,000 songs to her name and has won several major honours, including two National Awards, nine Filmfare Awards, the Padma Vibhushan, and two Grammy nominations.

Asha Bhosle is a name that shines brightly in Indian music history. With a career that spans decades, she’s sung across genres—film songs, ghazals, qawwalis, pop, folk, classical, and even Rabindra Sangeet.

She has more than 12,000 songs to her name and has won several major honours, including two National Awards, nine Filmfare Awards, the Padma Vibhushan, and two Grammy nominations. In 2011, the Guinness Book of World Records named her the most recorded artist in music history. Even as the younger sister of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle carved her own identity and musical legacy.

When Asha Bhosle and Actress Sadhana Disputed Over a Garden

One of the lesser-known controversies in Asha Bhosle’s life involved a legal dispute with veteran actress Sadhana in 2012. The argument was about a garden area in the Sangeeta bungalow in Mumbai, which Asha owned and Sadhana rented. Asha claimed that Sadhana tried to take possession of the garden and restricted her access to it. Meanwhile, Sadhana denied the accusation and said she had lived there peacefully for 50 years. While police took Asha's complaint seriously, they advised both parties to settle the matter in court. The case drew public criticism, especially toward Asha, but it faded from the spotlight with time.

Supporting Rafi Over Her Sister Sparked Rumors

In the 1960s, a major debate arose between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi regarding whether singers should receive royalty for their songs. While Lata supported the idea, Rafi opposed it. Surprisingly, Asha Bhosle sided with Rafi, even though Lata was her sister. This decision led to speculation about sibling rivalry. Rumours began circulating that Asha may have felt overshadowed by Lata’s immense fame. Though these stories kept surfacing, there was never any solid proof, and the two sisters continued to share a respectful bond.

Her Troubled Marriage and Emotional Struggles

In the biography, Asha Bhosle opens up about her difficult marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 20 years older than her. She describes his anger issues and how his family never accepted her as a singer. “The family was very conservative and couldn’t accept a singing star as their daughter-in-law,” Asha revealed. “My husband had a short temper. Maybe he enjoyed causing pain, maybe he was a sadist. But no one outside ever knew. I gave him respect and never questioned him. I simply did my duty as per Hindu dharma.”

Suicide Attempt During Pregnancy

In one of the most heartbreaking revelations, Asha recalled a time when she was pushed to the edge. She was unwell, four months pregnant, and in deep mental pain when she tried to take her own life. “I was unwell and four months pregnant, lying in a hospital that felt like hell. The mental agony was unbearable. I swallowed an entire bottle of sleeping pills,” she said. “But my love for my unborn child was so strong that it pulled me back from the brink. I lived.”

Family Dispute After Son's Death

Another personal controversy came in 2015, after the death of Asha’s son Hemant Bhosle. His wife Sajida, from his second marriage, accused Asha Bhosle of threatening her and allegedly trying to force her out of their residence. Sajida and Hemant had previously gone through a difficult marriage, with Sajida filing for divorce in 2010, citing cruelty. After Hemant's passing, the situation turned worse with these serious allegations. The matter was discussed in the media for a while, but later disappeared from public attention, with no confirmed outcome.

A Legend With Highs and Lows

While Asha Bhosle is rightfully celebrated for her voice and versatility, her life, like many public figures, has also seen moments of tension and controversy. Still, her contribution to Indian music remains unmatched, and her story continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.