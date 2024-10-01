Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

This actor had no money to buy food and a home, and now he owns five luxury hotels. He once slept on footpath, and now owns a bungalow worth Rs 45 crore.

It is said that there are no free lunches. To attain stardom an actor has to prove his worth even in his toughest phase. Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actor who is known to be a superstar in India and Russia. He has given the biggest of blockbusters and even the maximum flops by any other Bollywood actor.

This actor has been through a phase when he didn't have a place to stay or even money to eat. Imagine, this actor won a National Award for his performance but couldn't afford food. When a journalist asked him to give an interview, he asked for food in return. This actor is none other than Mithun Chakraborty.

On September 30, it was announced that Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, which is set to take place on October 8, 2024. Earlier he was also honoured with Padma Bhushan earlier this year. In a recent press conference, Mithun recalled the tough phase when he didn't have money to buy food, and he asked the reporter to get food in exchange for an interview

When Mithun had no money for food?

In the press conference, Mithun said, "When I got my first National Award I was hungry. I could not get food. When one journalist came to ask me about my reaction, I told him I would give a reaction but I needed food. Now I get 4 times food,” he said.

Speaking about his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win, he said, "I have no words to thank am spellbound with this. This takes me to the days when I struggled on the roads of Mumbai. I had to fight for everything."

Earlier in another interview, Mithun added, "I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days." On the work front, Mithun was last seen in the Bengali film Kabuliwala.

