Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

To meet his college expenses in Mumbai, Sunil Dutt started working night shifts at the transportation company 'B.E.S.T'. Here, he used to take care of all the buses.

The life of this actor, director, producer, and philanthropist suddenly changed after the partition. The journey of this actor to become a hero is no less than a film story. This actor even had to sell his house for the sake of his son. But, this actor is also the one who created a world record with just one film.

This actor of Hindi cinema got the opportunity to become a hero on the sets of Dilip Kumar's film. The actor also gave a screen test wearing his clothes. But, due to the promise given to his mother, he rejected the offer of the first film. In his acting career, this actor worked in many hit films. In one film, this actor did such a great job that he created a world record.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Sunil Dutt, whose son Sanjay Dutt also won a lot of accolades for his characters in the film world. At the age of 18, Sunil Dutt had to leave his home after the partition of India and Pakistan. After this, in the year 1947, Sunil worked as a Havildar in the Army for one year and after graduating from Lucknow, he came to Mumbai to study.

Due to a lack of money, he used to live in a small room in Kurla. Sunil Dutt also started doing theater during his college days, after which he started working on a radio channel and started interviewing film stars.

It so happened that when he completed his studies, as soon as he started working in films, he made such a mark that within no time he was able to establish his roots in the industry. After 'Railway Platform', Sunil Dutt appeared in many films like 'Kundan', 'Ek Hi Raasta', 'Rajdhani', and 'Kismet Ka Khel'. But, he got recognition from the 1957 film 'Mother India'.

In the year 1957, Sunil Dutt played the role of Nargis's son in the film 'Mother India', which gave Bollywood a new identity across the world. Sunil Dutt became an overnight star by playing the character of Birju, a stubborn and obstinate boy. He surprised everyone with his character in this film. After this film, he worked in many hit films and ruled the industry for a long time.

Let us tell you that Sunil Dutt had done the film 'Yaadein' in 1964 in his career. Sunil alone was the writer, director, producer, and actor of this film. He was seen alone in the entire film. The name of this film is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sunil Dutt's son Sanjay Dutt also earned a lot of names in the industry. Both Sanjay Dutt and Sunil were very close to each other. When Sanjay Dutt was jailed after the Mumbai bomb blasts, Sunil Dutt risked everything to free his son from jail. There came such a period of poverty that Sunil had to sell his house due to lack of money.

