Meet superstar who has not given any flop film to date, has earned Rs 4200 crores from 12 films, his name is..., not Jr NTR

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi

'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

US-India Tariff Row: Truth behind Donald Trump's anger against India revealed, PM Modi once told him to...

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Strong signals to Trump: India stops procurement of weapons, aircraft as ...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet superstar who has not given any flop film to date, has earned Rs 4200 crores from 12 films, his name is..., not Jr NTR

Who is the most successful director of Indian cinema? S.S. Rajamouli is definitely such a director of Indian cinema who creates history at the box office every time, and is arguably one of the most successful directors of Indian cinema.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet superstar who has not given any flop film to date, has earned Rs 4200 crores from 12 films, his name is..., not Jr NTR

TRENDING NOW

Many great directors have come and gone in Indian cinema, but some names have not only dominated the box office with each of their films but have also transformed the landscape of the Indian film industry. These are such directors whose films have mass masala along with grandeur and everything that attracts the public to the cinema halls. Today, we are talking about S.S. Rajamouli, who is one such director whose every film has proved to be a blockbuster. S.S. Rajamouli started his journey in the film world 25 years ago and is a great example of hard work, creativity, and brilliant vision, which has made him the most successful director of Indian cinema.

Which director has not given any flop films? 

S.S. Rajamouli's first film, Student No. 1, was released in 2001. He has directed a total of 12 films in his film career so far. The special thing is that not a single film of his has flopped at the box office. Every film has either broken box office records or made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. His films like Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR were all massive successes at the box office. 

How much has S.S. Rajamouli earned at the box office so far?

The total gross collection of S.S. Rajamouli's 12 films is estimated to be Rs 4200 crore. This includes films like Student No. 1, Simhadri, Sai, Chatrapati, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR. 

S.S. Rajamouli's films have a unique combination of grand VFX, emotional story, strong characters, and mass appeal. He connects the audience of every generation with his cinema. This is the reason why his films are always in the news and win the hearts of the audience.

Who is the most successful director of Indian cinema?

In today's time, when big directors face the ups and downs of flops and hits, S.S. Rajamouli has always achieved not only critical but also commercial success with all his films. He is definitely such a director of Indian cinema who creates history at the box office every time, and is arguably one of the most successful directors of Indian cinema.

READ | Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents
Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore S
Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...
Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, and...
BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August
BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE