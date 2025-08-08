Meet superstar who has not given any flop film to date, has earned Rs 4200 crores from 12 films, his name is..., not Jr NTR

Who is the most successful director of Indian cinema? S.S. Rajamouli is definitely such a director of Indian cinema who creates history at the box office every time, and is arguably one of the most successful directors of Indian cinema.

Many great directors have come and gone in Indian cinema, but some names have not only dominated the box office with each of their films but have also transformed the landscape of the Indian film industry. These are such directors whose films have mass masala along with grandeur and everything that attracts the public to the cinema halls. Today, we are talking about S.S. Rajamouli, who is one such director whose every film has proved to be a blockbuster. S.S. Rajamouli started his journey in the film world 25 years ago and is a great example of hard work, creativity, and brilliant vision, which has made him the most successful director of Indian cinema.

Which director has not given any flop films?

S.S. Rajamouli's first film, Student No. 1, was released in 2001. He has directed a total of 12 films in his film career so far. The special thing is that not a single film of his has flopped at the box office. Every film has either broken box office records or made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience. His films like Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR were all massive successes at the box office.

How much has S.S. Rajamouli earned at the box office so far?

The total gross collection of S.S. Rajamouli's 12 films is estimated to be Rs 4200 crore. This includes films like Student No. 1, Simhadri, Sai, Chatrapati, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and RRR.

S.S. Rajamouli's films have a unique combination of grand VFX, emotional story, strong characters, and mass appeal. He connects the audience of every generation with his cinema. This is the reason why his films are always in the news and win the hearts of the audience.

In today's time, when big directors face the ups and downs of flops and hits, S.S. Rajamouli has always achieved not only critical but also commercial success with all his films. He is definitely such a director of Indian cinema who creates history at the box office every time, and is arguably one of the most successful directors of Indian cinema.

