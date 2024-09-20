Twitter
Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

This superstar was the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. However, she started her film journey by earing Rs 10 for her debut movie.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The highest-paid Bollywood actress who earned Rs 10 with debut film
Bollywood is blessed with some veterans who have majorly contributed to cinema. Many artistes from the south have also become Bollywood superstars. Today we will discuss one such actress who became one of the highest-paid actresses, but she started her film journey with Rs 10. 

The actress who earned Rs 10 for her first film was...

Jaya Prada, the actress has not only entertained the audience in Bollywood, but also amazed the masses across the nation by working in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, and Marathi films as well. 

Jaya Prada signed her first film for Rs 10? 

Jaya did over 300 films in seven different languages. Did you know that for her first acting stint, Jaya reportedly earned Rs 10. She signed the movie in Rs 10, and from there on, she went on to become the highest-paid actress. A few of her memorable films are Sargam (1979), Ooriki Monagadu (1981), Kaamchor (1982), Kaviratna Kalidasa (1983), Sagara Sangamam (1983), Tohfa (1984), Sharaabi (1984), Maqsad (1984), Sanjog (1985), Akhhree Raasta (1986), Simhasanam (1986), Sindoor (1987), Samsaram (1988), Elaan-E-Jung (1989), Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Maa, Habba (1999), and Shabdavedhi (2000). 

Jaya Prada wanted to be a...

This will surprise you, but Jaya Prada was not inclined to act. As per News18 report, Jaya wanted to become a doctor. 

Jaya got married to the father of 3 kids? 

When Jaya Prada decided to settle down, she received criticism from the masses. Jaya married producer Srikanth Nahata, who was already married to Chandra and had two children. This marriage was in the headlines because Nahata did not divorce his wife and had a child with his first wife after marrying Jayaprada. 

Jaya Prada's arch-rival was...

In her three decades career, Jaya faced stiff competition from Sridevi. Jaya and Sridevi were arch rivals and despite sharing screen space in Maqsaad, they chose to not interact with each other off-camera.

