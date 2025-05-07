During his recently held Bengaluru concert, when an audience member asked Sonu Nigam to sing a Kannada song, he made an objectionable statement, saying, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam."

Celebrities often perform at concerts and earn crores of rupees, but recently, when one of Bollywood's top singers reached Bangalore for a concert, he faced such a comment from a fan that made him lose his temper. The heated exchange led the singer to link the fan's request to the terrorist incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which led to the singer facing a potential ban.

After his comments, a complaint was filed against the singer, alleging that the singer linked a simple request to sing a Kannada song to a terrorist act, thereby insulting the Kannadiga community and equating their cultural pride and linguistic identity with violence and intolerance. Also, there have been calls to ban Sonu from the Kannada film industry after his controversial remarks.

On Monday, May 5, Sonu Nigam has now written an open letter on his Instagram, issuing clarification on the whole matter. Sonu Nigam released a respectful statement but the singer asserted that he is in no mood to be humiliated by anyone, especially by someone as young as his son.

"Being a patriot that I am, I loathe anyone trying to create hate in the name of language, caste, or religion, especially after what transpired in Pahalgam. I had to school them, and I did, and thousands of students and teachers cheered me for it. The matter got over, and I sang Kannada for more than an hour. It's all there on social media. I leave it up to the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here. I will accept your verdict gracefully. I fully respect and trust the law agencies and the Police of Karnataka and will comply with whatever is expected from me. I have received divine love from Karnataka and will cherish it always with no malice whatsoever, irrespective of your verdict. Thank you, Sonu Nigam", a part of his statement read.

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam has been one of the most successful singers in the last three decades in the Indian film industry, voicing songs in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, Manipuri, and Punjabi. The singer has recorded over 6,000 songs in more than 32 languages throughout his career and has an estimated net worth of Rs 350 crores.