Meet superstar's son, who planned to quit films after six continuous flops, Salman saved his career; he then became…

This actor, who was the son of a superstar, almost quit films after six continuous flops, however, Salman Khan saved his career.

Many star kids, who get easy access into the industry, fail to make use of the opportunities effectively and thus quit the film industry after flops. One such actor, who almost quit acting after continuous flops, made a comeback with just one film and later went on to become a popular 90s villain.

The actor we are talking about was the son of a superstar and worked in over 100 films and several hit television shows. He also starred in India's first Rs 200-crore film and made his mark both as a hero as well as a villain. He is none other than Mohnish Bahl.

Mohnish Bahl is the son of veteran actress and superstar Nutan. The actor made his Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt in the movie Bekaraar at the age of 22, however, the film failed to impress the audience. His next five releases were also a major flop and the actor revealed in an interview that his continuous flops made him plan to leave the industry and become a pilot.

He said in an interview that he thought his career is over, until Salman Khan offered him Maine Pyaar Kiya which changed his life and gave his career a new start. He said, "By the time I got Maine Pyar Kiya, not only had I started my career, but also ended it. I thought I was finished after a few flops and was planning to become a pilot. I was working on getting my commercial flying license as I wanted to get a job in something I like doing - in the aviation sector. Salman Khan and I bumped into each other one day and we became friends. He was also trying to get into the business of filmmaking, so when he got this break in MPK, he recommended my name for the villain’s role."

He added, "He asked me if I'd be interested in doing the role, and I agreed. It was tricky for me to do a villain's role back then as I was a flop hero. But any inclination that I had to play a hero was over by then. So I took it on but had never expected that it would be a new lease of life for my career and make me viable even 30 years later. I don't think even Salman had thought about it."

After Maine Pyaar Kiya, the actor appeared in several films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Raja Hindustani, Baaghi, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Krrish 3, Jai Ho and others. He also starred in several hit television shows, Sanjivani, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Dill Mill Gayye, and others. He was last seen in the movie Panipat which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with others, however, it failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office.

