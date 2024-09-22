Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India among most overworked countries, more than half of employees work ... hours a week

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs, R Ashwin takes 6 wickets

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

Auto driver uses this unique way to collect payment, video goes viral; WATCH

This popular 90s' villain who gave hits with Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman; died in horrific car crash in front of family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

India among most overworked countries, more than half of employees work ... hours a week

India among most overworked countries, more than half of employees work ... hours a week

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

9 must-watch films based on real life serial killers

9 must-watch films based on real life serial killers

7 largest stars in the Milkyway Galaxy

7 largest stars in the Milkyway Galaxy

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

Five animals who surprisingly eat their young 

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

This actor, the superstar's son failed to become a hero and later left Bollywood after back-to-back flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...
Puru Raaj Kumar with Aishwarya Rai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It’s not always that star kids are able to carry the legacy of their superstar parents forward. One such actor, who was the son of a superstar, failed as a hero in Bollywood and later left the film industry and is now living a life away from the glitz and glamour.

The actor we are talking about working with Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, however, failed to give a single solo hit. He is Raaj Kumar’s son Puru Raaj Kumar. 

Puru Raaj Kumar made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Karisma Kapoor in Bal Bramhachari which proved to be a failure at the box office. After this, Puru didn’t have work for four years. He then got a negative role in the movie Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai opposite Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor and the film became a huge success. 

However, after this, Puru Raaj Kumar failed to establish himself as a successful actor in the film industry. His movies including Mission Kashmir, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dushmani, LOC Kargil, Jaago, Umrao Jaan, and more flopped miserably at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, Puru Raaj Kumar gave 10 back-to-back flops and after that, he left Bollywood forever. 

Puru Raaj Kumar’s father Raaj Kumar was a superstar in Bollywood. His mere presence in the film guaranteed its success.  It was in 1957 when a supporting role in Mother India made him an overnight star. However, his son failed to carry his legacy forward. 

When Puru Raaj Kumar was just 23 and not yet an actor, he was arrested in a drunk driving case after he ran over eight people sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai’s Bandra. Three people died in that accident as per reports. A court case followed where Puru was charged with drunk driving. However, later the star kid was revealed after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement, as per a report in Mid-Day. 

Puru Raaj Kumar married Croatian model, Koraljika Grdak in Zagreb. His last film appearance was in Action Jackson, which was released way back in 2014. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Yami Gautam, failed at the box office. The actor continues to live in Mumbai with his family but stays away from the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Samples highly adulterated, we will...': Tirupati Temple Trust issues first statement on laddoo row

'Samples highly adulterated, we will...': Tirupati Temple Trust issues first statement on laddoo row

Abbas Tyrewala reveals Aamir Khan rejected idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel, called it...

Abbas Tyrewala reveals Aamir Khan rejected idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel, called it...

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Meet Hyderabad's richest man, failed in class 12 exam, has a net worth of Rs 58100 crore, he owns...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement