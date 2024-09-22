Meet superstar’s son who failed as hero, quit Bollywood after 10 continuous flops, killed 3 in accident, is now...

This actor, the superstar's son failed to become a hero and later left Bollywood after back-to-back flops.

It’s not always that star kids are able to carry the legacy of their superstar parents forward. One such actor, who was the son of a superstar, failed as a hero in Bollywood and later left the film industry and is now living a life away from the glitz and glamour.

The actor we are talking about working with Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, however, failed to give a single solo hit. He is Raaj Kumar’s son Puru Raaj Kumar.

Puru Raaj Kumar made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Karisma Kapoor in Bal Bramhachari which proved to be a failure at the box office. After this, Puru didn’t have work for four years. He then got a negative role in the movie Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai opposite Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor and the film became a huge success.

However, after this, Puru Raaj Kumar failed to establish himself as a successful actor in the film industry. His movies including Mission Kashmir, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dushmani, LOC Kargil, Jaago, Umrao Jaan, and more flopped miserably at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, Puru Raaj Kumar gave 10 back-to-back flops and after that, he left Bollywood forever.

Puru Raaj Kumar’s father Raaj Kumar was a superstar in Bollywood. His mere presence in the film guaranteed its success. It was in 1957 when a supporting role in Mother India made him an overnight star. However, his son failed to carry his legacy forward.

When Puru Raaj Kumar was just 23 and not yet an actor, he was arrested in a drunk driving case after he ran over eight people sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai’s Bandra. Three people died in that accident as per reports. A court case followed where Puru was charged with drunk driving. However, later the star kid was revealed after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement, as per a report in Mid-Day.

Puru Raaj Kumar married Croatian model, Koraljika Grdak in Zagreb. His last film appearance was in Action Jackson, which was released way back in 2014. The film starring Ajay Devgn and Yami Gautam, failed at the box office. The actor continues to live in Mumbai with his family but stays away from the limelight.

