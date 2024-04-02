Meet superstar who stayed away from mother during her last moments, first salary was Rs 50, now his net worth is Rs..

Twitter
Many people are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan may be a superstar now but there was a time when he struggled to find his footing. Before making his mark in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in 1988, played the role of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai in the popular television series 'Fauji'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 11:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

We have often heard about Bollywood actors and their struggle stories. Many actors and actresses come to Bollywood with dreams to succeed but then only a few of them actually reach the pinnacle of fame and recognition. Today, we will tell you about one such actor whose first salary was just Rs 50 but now, this global superstar has a whopping net worth of over Rs 6,300 crores. 

The superstar we are talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan who was born in November 1965 in Delhi to Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima. His father died of cancer in 1981, and his mother died in 1991 from complications of diabetes. Shah Rukh Khan has often in interviews recalled how he was away from his mother on her deathbed. 

In an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show 'Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' in 2014, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he prayed in the parking lot of Batra Hospital in Delhi to keep his mother alive. 

He said, "She was in ICU. In those times, you were not allowed to go into ICU. Someone told me that you keep praying because Allah Miya will be busy hearing you and won't get time to take any action. I was supposed to say this 'dua' 100 times, but I anyway overact and thought I should do extra. I kept on praying. The doctor came down and told me 'you're allowed in ICU,' which basically meant that it were the last moments."

He further added, "So when my mother was in ICU, I sat next to her, and did a very wrong thing. Main unko dukh pahochata raha (I kept hurting her). I thought if I don't let her be satisfied, she won't go. I said to her that 'if you leave, I won't take care of my sister. I won't study, I won't work' and other such stupid things...But I think these are just childish beliefs, she had to go, and maybe she was satisfied that I'll take care of my sister, and do alright in life. God knows better, mother knows the best."

Many people are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan may be a superstar now but there was a time when he struggled to find his footing. Before making his mark in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in 1988, played the role of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai in the popular television series 'Fauji'. 

Speaking about his first salary in an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that he was an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert, where he received a sum of Rs 50 as his first paycheck. With his first salary, Shah Rukh Khan went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, after more than 30 years since this incident, is a global superstar and has a net worth of more than Rs 6,300 crores. 

Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked in many superhit Bollywood films in his career, has also got offers from Hollywood but, the actor maintains that he would not want to work there. In an earlier interview, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked this question, he revealed the reason behind not working in Hollywood in typical SRK wit and said, "I don't look nicer than Tom Cruise, I don't dance better than John Travolta. I don’t aspire to, not because I don’t want to, but because I can’t."

