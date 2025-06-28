When Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga was released, it created a stir. In the music video, Shefali Jariwala played the role of a bold party girl in a thong, watching adult content. Kaanta Laga became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic role in the hit music video Kaanta Laga and the reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away at the age of 42 on Friday, June 28. Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival. The cause of her death remains unclear, though some sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Shefali Jariwala was a beloved actress and model, but she was most known for the music video Kaanta Laga, which made her an overnight sensation in the early 2000s. Many are unaware that the song that made Shefali Jariwala a superstar made Salman Khan angry.

Why did Salman Khan disapprove of Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga?

When Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga was released, it created a stir. In the music video, Shefali Jariwala played the role of a bold party girl in a thong, watching adult content. Kaanta Laga became an instant sensation after its release and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture. However, superstar Salman Khan did not like the song and was quite vocal about it.

In a chat with Hindi Rush, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru revealed that Salman Khan was unhappy when the song was released and scolded them. Vinay Sapru was quoted as saying, "A big actor called us to his house, and he told us, ‘Main tumhe samjha raha hoon Radhika Vinay, yeh jo sexy kaam hai kam kiya karo, acha nahi hota (I’m trying to make you understand, don’t do such sexy songs, it doesn’t look good)’. He just said, ‘You’ve got nice, pure minds'." They later revealed that the celebrity who told them this was Salman Khan.

Was Salman Khan the inspiration behind Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga?

The directors also revealed that it was Salman Khan who sort of served as an inspiration behind the remix. "We were doing cute and innocent songs with Falguni Pathak. We were doing songs with Jagjit Singh and Pankaj Udhas. As creative people, we wanted to evolve… One day, we went to Salman Khan’s house. He was exercising while listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song. An idea sparked, and that’s what began the remix trend in India. We made ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’, ‘Kaanta Laga’, ‘Chadti Jawani’… The sound organically reminds you of a nightclub, to a sensual visualisation."

Did Shefali Jariwala make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after Kaanta Laga's release. She also made her debut in the film industry in the 2004 film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, opposite Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. Shefali Jariwala worked with Salman Khan again when she appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, faced casting couch in the South, received email demanding..., her name is..