The Hindi film industry has often been accused of promoting nepotism, but even huge support fails to make stars.

Bollywood rarely accepts outsiders. Though there are exceptions such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan who have ruled the world of Hindi cinema, but simultaneously there have been families that are involved in the film business since several generations. However, all sorts of support and promotions fail to make stars out of ordinary actors.

Superstar Aamir Khan is one such Bollywood personality who put his heart and soul behind making his brother Faisal Khan a film star. He gathered all the resources an relaunched Faisal with a film titled Mela in 2000, which released on January 7, the New Year week. The film had everything—Aamir Khan, emerging star Twinkle Khanna, a director like Dharmesh Darshan and a guest appearance by none other than Aishwarya Rai.

The music of the film was already a hit, but upon releasing it turned out to be a big box office bomb. It, in a way, finished Faisal’s career and he ended up being forgotten by cinema lovers.

A dark phase also came in Faisal’s life when he started accusing Aamir for his own failures. He alleged that Aamir tortures him mentally and physically. There were reports of him suffering with mental issues as well. The superstar, however, maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

Mela wasn’t Faisal’s first film. He had already worked as a child actor in Pyar Ka Mausam. Born to Tahir Hussain and into a film family, he had access to all the relevant people in the industry. He worked as the villain’s sidekick in Aamir’s fate-changing film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He worked as the lead opposite Anjali Jathar in 1994 film Madhosh, which was produced by his father Tahir, and directed by Vikram Bhatt. However, it never caught the audience’s attention.

Faisal worked in many B-grade films in between 2000 and 2005. Later, he took a break from films for 10 years, and started working again in 2015. He is still working with his last release being Oppanda in 2022.

Given the kind of relaunch he had in Mela, his career could have taken a totally different turn if it was liked by the viewers as well.

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares she was called 'second hand' after divorce with Naga Chaitanya: 'There’s a lot of shame...'