Meet superstar who quit police job, bought haunted bungalow, and then...

Chasing dreams often means leaving behind everything familiar — and that’s exactly what Rajendra Kumar did. Before becoming a beloved actor, he worked as a police officer. But his heart was set on films, and he took a bold step by quitting his job to try his luck in the movie world.

A Star in the Making

Rajendra Kumar began with small roles, slowly building his way up. With time, audiences began to connect deeply with his performances. His films were loved so much that they often ran in theatres for 25 to even 50 weeks. This consistent success earned him the nickname "Jubilee Kumar" from fans who eagerly awaited his every release.

Bollywood’s First Superstar

Long before Rajesh Khanna rose to stardom, Rajendra Kumar was already a sensation. Many consider him the first true superstar of Hindi cinema. His charm, screen presence, and emotional performances made him a household name in the 1960s.

The Mystery of the 'Haunted Bungalow'

There’s an interesting story about a bungalow once owned by Rajendra Kumar. He purchased it after signing two films with Raj Kapoor. Before this, he had struggled so much that he used to sleep in a shelter house. Later, that very place became so popular that people paid to stay there, simply because Rajendra Kumar had once slept there.

Years later, Rajesh Khanna bought that same bungalow during his tough phase. He called it his lucky home, and soon after, his career began to flourish too. Some even believed the bungalow carried a strange energy that turned lives around.