Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

This actor, who was once in a debt of Rs 90 crore, had Bollywood laughing at him, later gave a Rs 1000-crore film.

Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rajinikanth's' super luxurious lives are no secret. However, do you know that this superstar, was once in a debt of Rs 90 crore?

Well, the superstar we are talking about went through an extreme financial crisis so much so that his house came into public bidding. However, he didn’t give up and is now still working at the age of 82. Yes, he is Amitabh Bachchan.

With blockbusters like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, and more, Amitabh Bachchan had established himself as a superstar in Bollywood by the 70s. He continued to give hits and blockbusters till the 90s and was unbeatable. However, in the early 90s, Amitabh Bachchan faced extreme financial crisis. At that time, his company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd. (ABCL), faced insolvency, plunging him into an estimated debt of Rs 90 crore.

According to a report in India Today, Rajinikanth talked about Amitabh Bachchan’s financial crisis at the audio launch of Vettaiyan in Chennai and recalled how Big B went into a big loss after he started producing films but his resilience didn’t let him sink in.

He said, “When Amit ji was producing films he broke into a big loss. He was not even able to pay his watchman. His Juhu home came into Public Bidding. The whole of Bollywood was laughing at him… The world will just wait for your downfall. In three years, he did all the ads, KBC earned all the money, and bought back three homes along with the Juhu home on the same street. He is such an inspiration. He is 82-years-old, and he is working for 10 hours a day.”

He went on to add, “Amitabh ji's father is a great writer. He could have done anything for the influence he had. But without family influence, he came to a career alone…”

The superstars had to mortgage his bungalow to raise funds. However, he soon made his acting comeback and eventually had commercial successes with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Major Saab, and Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein. After this, he never looked back.

Amitabh Bachchan recently gave a blockbuster with Kalki 2898 AD. His performance in the film stole the show from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film collected over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The superstar now lives in a luxurious bungalow, has several other properties, and has a net worth of Rs 1600 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.