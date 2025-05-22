Mumtaz's sister Malika was also a close relative of Dara Singh. Malika was married to Dara Singh's brother, Randhawa, an Indian professional wrestler and actor. The actress has also shared the screen with her husband in many films.

Mumtaz, often referred to as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema, made her debut as a child artist at the age of 11. Mumtaz was born to Abdul Salim Askari (a dry fruits vendor) and Shadi Habib Agha, who got divorced just one year after she was born. While everyone is aware of Mumtaz and her incredible career, only a few know about her elder sister, Malika Askari, famously known by the mononym Malika. Let us tell you that Malika, like her sister Mumtaz, was also a popular Bollywood actress. She might not have attained the same superstar status as her sister, but Malika was a star actress of her time, having worked with many superstars in her short but memorable career.

Like sister Mumtaz, Malika Askari also started her acting career as a child artist. Mallika worked in Bollywood mostly in the 60s and 70s. The actress played roles ranging from rural to urban girls on screen very beautifully, and also appeared in many songs and dance sequences. Malika made a mark in the industry through films like Ek Musafir Ek Haseena, Aarzoo, Sooraj, Mere Mehboob, and Humsaaya. She shared the screen with her sister, Mumtaz, in films like Roop Ka Mastana and Kathputli, playing the role of Mumtaz's neighbor in the latter. Malika, who was active in the film industry from 1955 to 1982, worked in more than 40 films in her film career.

For the unversed, Malika was also a close relative of Dara Singh. Malika was married to Dara Singh's brother, Randhawa, an Indian professional wrestler and actor. The actress has also shared the screen with her husband in many films. After marriage, Malika became the mother of two children, son Shaad Randhawa, and daughter Shehnaz. Malika's son, Shaad Randhawa, made his mark in the world of acting in the year 2006 with Mohit Suri's film Woh Lamhe. He was last seen in the web series Scam 2003 as Fahim Sheikh (A Karnataka minister).

