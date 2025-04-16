Madhubala had four sisters, and like her, they were all stunning, one of them being Chanchal, who also caught the public’s eye for her beauty.

Who doesn’t know about the legendary actress of Hindi cinema, Madhubala? She was the highest-paid actress of the 1950s. Even Dilip Kumar was smitten by her beauty and wanted to marry her, but fate had other plans.

Madhubala delivered several hit films in her career, including the iconic Mughal-e-Azam alongside Dilip Kumar. Born in Delhi, her real name was Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi. Madhubala had four sisters, and like her, they were all stunning, one of them being Chanchal, who also caught the public’s eye for her beauty.

Chanchal was no less beautiful than her sister, Madhubala. Madhubala had four sisters: Kaneez Fatima (born in 1925), Altaf (born in 1930), Chanchal (born in 1934), and Zahida (born in 1949). Among them, Chanchal appeared in several hit films such as Naata (1955), Teerandaz (1956), Mother India (1957), and Raj Kapoor's Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960).

Interestingly, the film Naata was produced under Madhubala’s own production house and featured both sisters on screen together. Their on-screen presence and striking beauty left audiences mesmerized. Even today, pictures of Madhubala and Chanchal together often go viral on social media, with fans admiring their timeless elegance and charm.

However, Madhubala achieved far greater fame than her sister Chanchal. Madhubala passed away at the young age of 36. In 1960, she married legendary singer Kishore Kumar, and in 1969, she succumbed to a prolonged illness. Even today, when beauty in Indian cinema is discussed, Madhubala's name tops the list.

During her career, she acted in over 70 films. Madhubala made her acting debut in 1942 with the film Basant. Her final screen appearance was in the film Jwala (1971), which was also her first and only color film. The movie, co-starring Sunil Dutt, was released posthumously.